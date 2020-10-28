Professed gambler accused of shooting outside massage shop

Forensic police collect evidence at the scene of the wild shootout in front of a massage shop in Phasicharoen district, Bangkok on Tuesday night. Two men were wounded. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police will summons professed gambler Apirak "Sia Po" Chat-anon after he was accused of wounding two men during a wild shootout outside a massage shop in Bangkok on Tuesday night.

The shooting was said to have occurred in front of Saree Sauna&Spa shop on Ratchaphruek Road in Bang Wa area about 10.30pm, said Pol Col Luesak Damnoensawat, chief of Phasicharoen police station.

He led police to investigate the scene at 3am on Wednesday.

Two men with gunshot wounds were taken to Siriraj Hospital, Pol Col Luesak said. Their names were not yet known, he added.

It is alleged the two men were shot by 28-year-old Apirak Chat-anon, alias ‘’Sia Po’’.

Mr Apirak is a professed gambler who likes to post videos about gambling and money on his popular Facebook page. He will be summonsed for questioning.

Pol Col Luesak said the shooter's identity had not yet been confirmed. Investigators would examine the recordings of surveillance cameras in the area, and question witnesses.

He said the two sides said to be involved in the incident outside the massage shop were each asking police to take action against the other. (continues below)

Apirak “Sia Po’’ Chat-anon. (Sia Po Anon Facebook page)

Pol Gen Suchart Theerasawat, deputy national police chief, said on Wednesday that it was not clear from questioning of witnesses that Mr Apirak fired the shots. However, evidence showed he was at the scene.

Two rival groups had quarrelled and then made an appointment via social media to meet at the scene where the shots were fired.

One group comprised youths from Charan Sanitwong area and the other was led by Khemmathat Chat-anon, Aprika's younger brother, and his associates, according to Thai media.

Forensic officers collected at least 10 spent cartridges scattered over the scene.

The wounded were later identified by Thai media as Natthapong Khlongbanchee, who was shot in the backside, and Chamriang Tabor, who was reported shot in the throat through his mouth.

Natda Khlongbanchee, elder sister of Mr Natthapong, posted a photo of the shooting on her Facebook page, and said there were security cameras at the massage shop. She called for justice for the injured men.