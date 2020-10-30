Flood misery persists in 4 provinces, severe along Moon River

Grandma Phud Wichai, 66, wades through water up to her waist in Jabok village of Phimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, as she salvages her belongings in the early hours of Friday, after the Moon River overflowed into her community. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Persistent flooding in four provinces, with more homes along the Moon River in Phimai district of Nakhon Rachasima inundated in the early hours of Friday.

Water discharged from the Lam Takhong dam and overflow from the Moon River sent water flooding into Jabok village in tambon Krabueng Yai of Phimai district.

More than 40 houses and a local temple were swamped as the water quickly rose to about one metre deep.

Residents struggled in torch and lantern light to keep their possessions safe, their movements hampered by water up to their waists.

Ornrat Phimpru, head of Jabok village, said water discharged from the Lam Takhong and rain from the typhoon that moved into Vietnam had filled local waterways that emptied into the Moon River. Water overflowing from Lam Phra Phloeng dam also flowed into the Moon River through its tributaries, and it burst its banks.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Friday reported that flash floods, runoff, landslides and storms had affected a total of 34 provinces across the country from Oct 7 to Oct 30.

The flooding had drained in most areas, but persisted in parts of Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin Buri, Surat Thani and Suphan Buri. (continues below)

Flooding in Non Sung district of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

In northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, flooding persisted in nine districts - Pak Chong, Pak Thong Chai, Chok Chai, Non Sung, Muang, Phimai, Chalerm Phrakiat, Chakkarat and Sung Noen.

In eastern Prachin Buri province, two districts of Sri Maha Phot and Kabin Buri were still inundated.

In southern Surat Thani province, two districts of Khian Sa and Phun Phin were still flooded.

In central Suphan Buri province, three districts of Song Phi Nong, Muang and Bang Pha Ma were submerged.

Landslides caused by flash floods and runoff had affected four provinces of Chumphon, Phuket, Satan and Krabi, the department said.

Seven provinces were hit by storms - Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Kanchanaburi, Phangnga, Chumphon and Ubon Ratchathani - that damaged 77 houses in 35 villages. Three people in Sing Buri province were reported to have been injured.

The situation had since eased, the department reported.