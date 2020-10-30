Court grants bail to four protest leaders

Pro-democracy activist Patiwat “Bank” Saraiyam speaks to reporters after being released from the Bangkok Remand Prison on Friday night. (AFP Photo)

The Criminal Court on Friday approved the release from detention of four protest leaders, but it was not clear whether some of them might face fresh arrests on other charges.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) said the court had granted bail to Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Patipan Saraiyaem and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul.

Kritsadang Nutjaras, a lawyer for the Khana Rassadorn protest group, confirmed the report.

Mr Panupong, Mr Parit and Mr Patipan were being detained at Bangkok Remand Prison and Ms Panusaya was at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution nearby.

But as of 8pm Friday, only Mr Patipan had been released from Bangkok Remand Prison, where a group of supporters was waiting to greet him outside.

There were still no signs that the other three would be freed, as a Metropolitan Police Bureau car and a prisoner transport vehicle from the Pracha Chuen police station were seen entering the compound.

Noraseth Nanongtoom, a lawyer for THLR, said he suspected Mr Parit, Mr Panupong and Ms Panusaya could be detained in connection with other cases. The three were not allowed to meet their lawyer, he added.

Mr Parit, Mr Patipan and Ms Panusaya — all Thammasat University students — are facing charges of sedition, as well as other charges for their roles in a Sept 19 pro-democracy rally at Sanam Luang.

Mr Panupong has been charged with inciting unrest or sedition under Section 116 of the Criminal Code. He also faces charges of violating the Act on Ancient Monuments, Antiques, Objects of Art and National Museums, and violating Sections 116 and 215 for his role in installing a new plaque to symbolise people’s power at Sanam Luang on the morning of Sept 20.

Ms Panusaya and Mr Parit were arrested on Oct 15 in connection with a major rally held the previous day. They were held for four days, released and arrested again on Oct 21 and taken back to jail.

All told, more than 80 people have been arrested in connection with the protests staged in recent weeks, according to TLHR. Most are now free on bail but a handful remain behind bars.

Among those still in jail is human rights lawyer Arnon Nampha. He has been charged with sedition in connection with the events of Sept 19 and 20 at Thammasat University and Sanam Luang.

The Court of Appeal upheld a lower court refusal to allow Mr Arnon’s temporary release on Wednesday, but the decision was not made public until Friday.

Also denied bail earlier was activist Ekachai Hongkangwan, who was charged with causing harm to Her Majesty the Queen’s liberty during her motorcade on Oct 14.