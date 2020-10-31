Govt gives 20 isolation units to neighbours

The kingdom has supplied over 20 mobile isolation units to representatives of neighbouring countries to help them cope with the coronavirus threat.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday handed the units, dubbed the "Mobile Isolation Room for Covid-19 Patient", to representatives of Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar at the Defence Ministry headquarters in Bangkok to help them curb infections.

The cabinet on Sept 15 approved a fund of more than 500,000 baht to build regional cooperation with some countries under the "Project-Based Programme" of the ASEAN Center of Military Medicine (ACMM).

Each unit was built by the military, and it has the potential to show off what the Thai armed forces can do to control the disease, which is considered a national security threat to some.

Brig Gen Baharuddin bin Ahmad, Malaysia's defence attache, thanked Gen Prayut for giving his country five of the units and said they will serve as a blueprint so other countries can replicate the units.

Brig Gen Baharuddin noted the materials to build a unit, such as plastic and the polyvinyl chloride pipe, is simple and easy to acquire.

Brig Gen Khun Nay Tun Oo, Myanmar's military attache, also appreciated the help, noting the units are vital to the safety of people in his country. He said Myanmar will build more units using the Thai military model to help curb Covid-19.