Elderly couple missing in flash flood

A flash flood hits Nadi district of Prachin Buri province on Sunday. (Photo by Manit Sanubboon).

PRACHIN BURI: An elderly couple went missing after their house was swept away by a flash flood that engulfed two villages in Nadi district of this central province east of Bangkok early Sunday, local media reported.

Heavy downpours late on Saturday night caused run-off from the Khao Yai and Thap Lan national parks to flow down the Khlong Yang stream to hit Wang Mai and Wang Muen villages in tambon Bu Phram.

Chaiwat Iamla-or, a senior assistant to the Nadi district chief, said the two villages were hit by the flash flood at about 2.30am. The strong current caused damage to 15 houses at Wang Mai and 25 houses at Wang Mued village as well as other property.

Sakda Hongsa, the headman of Wang Mai village, said a house in the village was swept away by the flash flood. A couple - Samniang Athompromrat, 65, and his wife, 63 - were missing.

A search had been launched for them, but their fate was still unknown, he said.

Parts of Highway 304 which runs through the two villages were between 50 centimetres and 1 metre under water and closed to vehicular traffic. The highway was re-opened after 5am when the floodwater receded.