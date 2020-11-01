Korat villages hit by flash floods

A tunnel on Highway 304 between Kabin Buri district of Prachin Buri province and Pak Thong Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima province is flooded on Sunday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Many villages in Wang Nam Khiao district were hit by flash floods caused by run-off from the Thap Lan National Park following heavy rain in mountainous areas on Saturday night.

Houses and roads linking the villages were reported flooded on Sunday morning.

Rescue units with about 200 personnel rushed to help villagers take their belongings to higher grounds..

An 18-year-old boy was swept away by a strong current while returning home on a motorcycle on Saturday night. The boy's body was reportedly found on Sunday morning at an area in tambon Wang Mi, Wang Nam Khiao district.

A bridge across the Huay Yai Tai stream in tambon Udomsap collapsed during the flash flood.

In nearby Prachin Buri province, the Verona at Tub Lan, a well-known hotel and tourist attraction on Highway 304 in tambon Bu Phram in Na Di district, was heavily flooded.

The tunnel through a mountain linking the Khao Yai and Thap Lan national parks on Highway 304 between Kabin Buri district in Prachin Buri and Pak Thong Chai district in Nakhon Ratchasima was about 1.70 metres under water on Sunday morning and was impassable for all vehicles.