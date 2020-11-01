Fuel tanker overturns in flames in Lamphun, driver killed

LAMPHUN: A fuel tanker lorry overturned and burst into flames, killing the driver, in Mae Tha district on Sunday, police said.

Pol Lt Col Chatchawal Yod-ai, a Mae Tha police investigator, said the accident occurred at about 10.30am while the lorry was running downhill from Doi Khun Tam mountain on Highway 11 at tambon Sop Thao, Mae Tha district, heading for Lamphun.

Police and firefighters found the lorry engulfed in flames. The body of the driver, identified later as Nikom Kamchan, 59, was found near the wreck.

A car was damaged after being hit in the rear by the lorry.

Patcharin Somsawan, 29, said she was driving her car downhill and negotiating a bend when the lorry slammed into to her from behind before flipping upside down.

The woman, who was unhurt, suspected the lorry might have suffered brake failure.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of the accident.