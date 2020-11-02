Father, two sons drown in deep pond

Divers search for the man and his two sons, missing in this deep fish pond in Soeng Sang district of Nakhon Ratchasima province on Sunday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man and his two sons were found dead in a deep fish pond in Soeng Sang district on Sunday afternoon.

The three had disappeared after going into the plantation.

Worried relatives found their shoes on the side of the rectangular pond, about 10 metres deep, which had been dug to retain water and raise fish.

They called police and rescuers.

Divers from the Hook 31 rescue unit found the bodies of the father and both sons after scouring the silty pond for about 20 minutes. The three bodies were tightly entangled in the lines of fishing rods.

Their deaths were believed to be accidental.

Their names and ages were not disclosed. The bodies were taken to hospital for an autopsy.