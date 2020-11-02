Three Korat dams full to capacity

Lam Phra Phloeng Dam, in Pak Thong Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, releases water down its spillway from the Lam Phra Phloeng River, a tributary of the Moon River. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: With flooding still rife in many parts of the province, three major dams already full and more rain expected, any discharge must be carefully managed to prevent further damage, governor Wichian Chantaranothai said on Monday.

On Monday, Lam Takhong Dam in Si Khiu district was holding 360 million cubic metres of water, 114% of its design capacity; Lam Phra Phloeng Dam in Pak Thong Chai district 173 million cubic metres, 111%; and Lam Moon Bon in Khon Buri district 142 million cubic metres, 100%.

Mr Wichian said all dams must be very careful when discharging water. There was a risk that current flooding in areas below the dams could be worsened without proper management.

People living downstream should stay alert. Tropical storm Goni was heading for Vietnam and could bring more heavy rain to the region, he said.