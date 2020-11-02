Police laying 4 charges against Pareena in poultry farm case

Palang Pracharath Party MP Paweena Kraikupt walks into the Criminal Court building on Feb 17, 2020, to fight a libel charge in another case. (File photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Police have settled on four charges against Palang Pracharath MP Pareena Kraikupt in the poultry farm land encroachment case, and will forward their report to prosecutors on Wednesday

The Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division reached its decision on Monday.

They recommended her arraignment on counts of violating the National Forest Reserve Act, violating the Forestry Act, encroaching on land declared off-limits to the public in the Royal Gazette, and using underground water without permission.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 2 million baht fine and/or 20 years in prison, if she is found guilty.

Division commander Pol Maj Gen Pitak Uthaitham said investigators will send the case to public prosecutors on Wednesday.

The case involves a poultry farm operated by Pareena Kraikrupt Co on 711 rai of land in Chom Bung district of Ratchaburi.

Pol Maj Gen Pitak said her father Thawee will be informed of the same charges on Nov 23.

Activist Veera Somkwamkid and four other officials of the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry sued the outspoken lawmaker and her company.

The Royal Forest Department earlier brought four charges against Ms Pareena, saying her chicken farm encroached on 46 rai of forests in Ratchaburi province.

Mr Veera, who is secretary-general of the People’s Network Against Corruption, complained to the House committee on corruption in March that the case had made little progress since the allegations came to light in November last year.

The Agricultural Land Reform Office in February ordered her to hand over 682 rai of the chicken farm, which was found to be Sor Por Kor land.

Ms Pareena inherited political influence in the province from her father, who was a veteran politician.

She is seen as the staunch defender of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.