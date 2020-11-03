Closure of Three Pagodas pass extended

Four Myanmar adults, and their children, found entering the country illegally in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi on Monday night. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The Three Pagodas border pass in Sangkhla Buri district will remain closed for two more weeks as provincial authorities continue to worry about the coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring Myanmar.

The province announced the extension of the closure at Three Pagodas, or Phra Chedi Sam Ong, until Nov 16 after the previous order ended on Monday.

The pass has been shut since September because of an outbreak of Covid-19 in Myanmar. The Phu Nam Ron checkpoint in Muang district is the only crossing between Thailand and Myanmar currently open in this province.

Myanmar has reported 1,202 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 54,607, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday. The country reported 24 new deaths, raising the total to 1,282.

On Monday night, four Myanmar adults, accompanied by five children, were caught illegally crossing the border into Sangkhla Buri district.

Soldiers spotted them walking near Ban Wang Ka checkpoint in tambon Nong Lu around 9.30pm. When asked for their travel documents, they did not have any.

The two men and two women were identified only as Netai, 45, Winnai, 26, Ms San, 35, Ms So, 27. There were also five children, including babies. All were Myanmar nationals.

Mr Netai, who could speak Thai, admitted they were illegal migrants. All were charged with violating the Communicable Disease Control Act, the Kanchanaburi provincial disease control committee’s order issued on June 3, and being migrants entering the country illegally.

They were handed over to Sangkhla Buri police station for legal action.