Thailand logs 10 new Covid imports Tuesday

published : 3 Nov 2020 at 11:20 writer: Online reporters

Election officials in protective face masks on Saturday wait for applicants running for local elections in Khon Kaen set for Dec 20. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri) Thailand on Tuesday recorded 10 new coronavirus cases, all imported, taking the total number of infections to 3,797. No new deaths were reported. -- More to follow --

