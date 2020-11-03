Soldier wounded by motorcycle gunman

Section
Thailand
General

published : 3 Nov 2020 at 12:05

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Security officials at the scene in Ba Cho district of Narathiwat where a navy soldier was shot by a pillion rider on a motorcycle. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
NARATHIWAT: A navy soldier was wounded by a gunman riding pillion on a motorcycle in Bacho district on Tuesday morning, police said.

WO1 Muhamadsanavi Sanilo, 50, was attacked about 6am while riding his motorcycle from his home in Moo 1 village in tambon Taluwo to a local cemetery for a religious rite.

Two men followed him on another motorcycle and one of them shot at him with a pistol.

The injured senior NCO, from Songkhla Naval Base, was admitted to Bacho Hospital.

Police were examining footage from two nearby security cameras. 

