Soldier wounded by motorcycle gunman
published : 3 Nov 2020 at 12:05
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
NARATHIWAT: A navy soldier was wounded by a gunman riding pillion on a motorcycle in Bacho district on Tuesday morning, police said.
WO1 Muhamadsanavi Sanilo, 50, was attacked about 6am while riding his motorcycle from his home in Moo 1 village in tambon Taluwo to a local cemetery for a religious rite.
Two men followed him on another motorcycle and one of them shot at him with a pistol.
The injured senior NCO, from Songkhla Naval Base, was admitted to Bacho Hospital.
Police were examining footage from two nearby security cameras.