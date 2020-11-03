Inquiry into police killing of drug suspect

Relatives and neighbours carry the body of Charoensak Rachapumad, alias Bang Bas, 31, to religious rites on Monday. He was shot and killed by police while surrendering in Ron Phibun district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Sunday. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A police panel has been set up to investigate the fatal shooting of a drug suspect by police in Ron Phibun district on Sunday.

Charoensak Ratphumad, alias Bang Bas, 31, was killed in a rubber plantation at Moo 3 village in tambon Hin Tok.

He was wanted under a court arrest warrant. His relatives and witnesses said Charoensak was raising his arms and surrendering to a group of armed police. He had only a small knife, not a gun, but one of them shot him.

The policeman who killed him claimed Charoensak was charging at him with the knife, and he fired the shot in self-defence.

A large crowd of angry villagers surrounded the police unit after the shooting. The relatives have petitioned for justice.

Pol Maj Gen Thamnoon Prayuenyong, the provincial police chief, said he signed an order to set up a committee to investigate. The committee was chaired by Pol Col Paisal Sangthep, deputy provincial police chief.

It would examine all the evidence and question witnesses from both sides, and ensure justice for all concerned, he said.