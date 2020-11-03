Inquiry into police killing of drug suspect
published : 3 Nov 2020 at 15:34
writer: Nujaree Raekrun
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A police panel has been set up to investigate the fatal shooting of a drug suspect by police in Ron Phibun district on Sunday.
Charoensak Ratphumad, alias Bang Bas, 31, was killed in a rubber plantation at Moo 3 village in tambon Hin Tok.
He was wanted under a court arrest warrant. His relatives and witnesses said Charoensak was raising his arms and surrendering to a group of armed police. He had only a small knife, not a gun, but one of them shot him.
The policeman who killed him claimed Charoensak was charging at him with the knife, and he fired the shot in self-defence.
A large crowd of angry villagers surrounded the police unit after the shooting. The relatives have petitioned for justice.
Pol Maj Gen Thamnoon Prayuenyong, the provincial police chief, said he signed an order to set up a committee to investigate. The committee was chaired by Pol Col Paisal Sangthep, deputy provincial police chief.
It would examine all the evidence and question witnesses from both sides, and ensure justice for all concerned, he said.
Drug suspect Charoensak Rachpumad, 31, is seen in a video clip raising his arms before he was fatally shot. (Capture from clip by Nujaree Raekroon)