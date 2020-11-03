Pak Thong Chai braces for more floods

์Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantharanothai (centre) leads officials to inspect flooding in Pak Thong Chai district on Tuesday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

Flood-battered Pak Thong Chai district in Nakhon Ratchasima province was on Tuesday night bracing for another deluge from the overflowing Lam Phra Phloeng dam.

The barrier is full to the brim and discharging 20 million cubic metres of excess water, which is expected to reach much of Pak Thong Chai in the next seven days. Authorities fear it will then wreak further havoc in neighbouring Chok Chai district, which is also heavily flooded.

Almost 50 families in Moo 6 village, in tambon Bor Pla Thong, Pak Thong Chai, were evacuated before the water released from the dam submerged their homes.

A three-metre flood also cut off hundreds of metres of a local road and a bridge which connect a village to the outside world.

Provincial governor Wichian Chantharanothai said the heavy downpours on Saturday had sent water in the Lam Phra Phloeng dam surging, causing the excess water to overflow and flood nearby areas.

Apart from Pak Thong Chai and Chok Chai districts, the floodwater is also heading to four other districts: Chakkarat, Chalerm Phrakiat, Non Sung and Phimai. They, too, are also still reeling from previous flooding.

The warning came on Tuesday as the Meteorological Department issued an update on tropical storm Goni, which was centred in the middle of South China Sea at 4pm on Tuesday and was tracking westwards.

The storm is likely to make landfall in central Vietnam on Wednesday, when it is predicted to downgrade, but more rain and strong winds are forecast for upper Thailand.

Also in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday, more than 20 water towboats were deployed to expedite flood water being drained into the Phimai dam and out into the network of waterways. That dam is also currently overflowing.

The downtown area of the district has been flooded for more than a week after two canals serving the city centre burst their banks. Government offices, including the district public health office and police station, remained flooded on Tuesday.

Across Nakhon Ratchasima, 17 dams and reservoirs are overfilled with water.

In Prachin Buri, rescuers were on Tuesday still searching for a couple, identified as Samniang Thampromrat, 65, and his wife, Oa, 63.

They disappeared from their home during a mudslide which hit Ban Wang Mued village, Na Di district, on Sunday, which engulfed their village in tambon Boopparam. About 200 rescuers and local officials were participating in the search.