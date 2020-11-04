Govt bids for disease hub role

The cabinet yesterday officially on Tuesday approved Thailand's bid to operate the new Asean Center for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (Apheed), according to deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

The Ministry of Public Health submitted a tentative request to the Asean Secretariat's Health Division to establish the centre on Oct 19.

Ms Traisuree said operating Apheed would bring many benefits, including lower medical costs, support for screening and immunisation programmes, and assistance with medical checks and disease control among migrant workers.

"The centre will also boost confidence among investors and tourists in Thailand's healthcare system and those other Asean members," she said.

For the first five years, the centre will cost about 530 million baht to operate annually, which will rise to 1 billion baht a year in the long run when all its functions are up and running.

The Japanese government and Asean Secretariat will provide a one-off initial contribution of about 620 million baht, although further contributes from both, as well as other countries, have yet to be clarified.

The Health Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, therefore, asked the government to approve a budget to operate the centre in accordance with a requirement that the host government contribute 20% of the annual operational costs, although that amount must not exceed 10 million dollars (310 million baht).

Meanwhile, the cabinet also gave a green light in principle to the construction of a light rail system in Phuket with a budget of 35.2 billion baht.

The 42-kilometre route is to be handled by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand and will include 21 stations, starting from Phuket International Airport Station and terminating at Chalong intersection.

The project is expected to have about 39,000 passengers each day and run at a profit without requiring a subsidy of any kind, Ms Traisuree said.

Work is expected to start in April 2023 and will take three years to complete.