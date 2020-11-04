Seven new Covid-19 infections among arrivals
published : 4 Nov 2020 at 13:22
writer: Online Reporters
Seven new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, all imported, taking the total number of infections to 3,804, with no new fatalities.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said three of the new cases were Thai nationals returning home, and the other four were foreigners who had flown in from overseas.
The Thai returnees included a man arriving from Jordan via Qatar on Oct 27. His test on Sunday was positive.
A Thai man who returned from France on Friday tested positive on Monday, while a Thai woman coming from Sweden via Qatar tested positive on Thursday after arriving in Thailand on Saturday.
The foreigners included a Russian man who arrived on Oct 26. His test on Sunday was positive.
An Italian tested positive on Monday after he arrived on Friday, while a woman from the Maldives arrived in Thailand via Qatar on Friday and her test on Monday was positive.
The fourth foreign case was a man from Kuwait who arrived on Thursday. His second test, on Monday, was positive.
The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 59.