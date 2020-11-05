Thaworn proposes new labour mobility panel for GMS

Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam called for the appointment of a committee on safe labour mobility during the 24th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Ministerial Conference held online on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by GMS ministers from Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. The theme of the gathering was: "Paving the way to a more integrated, inclusive, sustainable and prosperous GMS."

Mr Thaworn said during the meeting that Thailand was determined to develop its transport infrastructure through cooperation with neighbouring countries with its latest effort being a 50.6-billion-baht deal it had signed under the Thai-Chinese high speed rail project.

Mr Thaworn also asked the GMS to support appointing a labour mobility panel in order to prevent and mitigate the impacts of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, seven new coronavirus cases were reported yesterday, all imported, taking the total number of infections to 3,804, with no new fatalities.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration(CCSA) said three of the new cases were Thai nationals returning home, and the other four were foreigners who had flown in from overseas.