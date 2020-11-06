Rubber grower killed, rangers attacked in South

NARATHIWAT: A rubber grower was shot dead in Sri Sakhon district on Friday morning, and a bomb explosion targetted rangers providing protection for teachers but caused no injuries, in Rangae district of this southern border province.

Sorpree Arma, 48, of tambon Sri Sakhon, was shot dead about 6am as he left his home in Aibuekae village to go to his rubber farm, the 49th Ranger Task Force reported.

About two hours later, a bomb went off on the side of a local road in tambon Chalerm of Ra-ngae district as a ranger patrol was passing about 7.33am.

Nobody was injured by the explosion, said Pol Col Chonlathit Khiew-on, duty officer at Rangae police station.

Police were investigating.