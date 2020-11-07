Premiers forge closer ties in phone call

Thailand and Vietnam have reaffirmed their determination to deepen bilateral cooperation and work more closely within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) framework, according to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

He said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc made the commitment during a telephone conversation on Friday.

Mr Anucha said both countries have agreed to consider holding the 4th Thailand-Vietnam Joint Cabinet Retreat (JCR) next year when the Covid-19 pandemic eases to mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The phone conversation also touched on management of the Mekong River under the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Framework and increased cooperation among Asean countries in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Yesterday's discussion came ahead of next week's 37th Asean Summit and related meetings hosted by Vietnam. Thailand will be taking part in the meetings which are to be held via video link from Nov 12-15.

Mr Anucha said both countries expect to exchange views on various issues during the Asean Summit and related meetings such as the proposed setting up of an Asean Center for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases and the proposed setting up of a regional reserve of medical supplies.