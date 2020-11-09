Section
Russian hurt during argument with protest leader in Pattaya
Thailand
General

published : 9 Nov 2020 at 10:52

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Anti-government protesters at Jomtien beach on Sunday evening, calling for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
CHON BURI: A 52-year-old Russian man was headbutted and suffered a bleeding nose during an argument with one of the leaders of an anti-government demonstration in Pattaya on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 6pm, when about 30 protesters gathered at Jomtien beach not far from a police kiosk at Dong Tan bend in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.

The demonstrators called for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's resignation, the rewriting of the constitution and reform of the royal institution.

Protest leaders took turns speaking in both Thai and English, and included Wanchalerm Kunsen, Narathiwat "Kane" Khamma, and Sirawith "Ja New" Serithiwat.

At one point, while Mr Sirawith was speaking, a foreigner approached and began talking to the protest leaders. He and Mr Narathiwat got into a heated argument, and a fight erupted.

Mr Narathiwat was seen shoving the foreigner with his hands and headbutting the man in his face. The foreigner, a 52-year-old Russian national, began bleeding from his nose. (continues below) 

The headbutted Russian shows blood on his hand from his bleeding nose. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Police and administrative officials on security duty rushed to break them up. The Russian was given first-aid by rescue workers. His 10-year-old daughter, who was by his side, was crying.

The demonstrators quickly dispersed.

Mr Narathiwat and the Russian, whose name was reported to be Vladislav, were taken to Pattaya police station for questioning.

