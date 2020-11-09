'Major drug dealer' caught in Khon Kaen

A chart outlining the alleged activities of drug suspect Sukree Chuakhamhod, during a media briefing at Nam Phong police station in Nam Phong district, Khon Kaen, on Monday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: A man police described as a "major drug dealer" has been caught in Nam Phong district with 192,000 methamphetamine pills and 3 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine in his possession.

At a press conference on Monday, Pol Col Anusak Sakdavacharanond, the district police chief, said Sukree Chuakhamhod, 25, of Mukdahan's Dong Luang district, had long been sought by police.

On Friday, following a tip-off, police deployed around a sugarcane farm east of Ban Nakhu in tambon Nong Kung, where Mr Sukree was reported to have frequently showed up.

Later that day Mr Sukree arrived on a motorcycle and walked into the farm. He was arrested, and found to have 84,000 meth pills and 3,000 grammes of crystal meth, or ice, with him.

After questioning him, police found another 108,000 meth pills hidden at the farm.



