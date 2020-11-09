Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
'Major drug dealer' caught in Khon Kaen
Thailand
General

'Major drug dealer' caught in Khon Kaen

published : 9 Nov 2020 at 14:11

writer: Chakkrapan Natanri

A chart outlining the alleged activities of drug suspect Sukree Chuakhamhod, during a media briefing at Nam Phong police station in Nam Phong district, Khon Kaen, on Monday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)
A chart outlining the alleged activities of drug suspect Sukree Chuakhamhod, during a media briefing at Nam Phong police station in Nam Phong district, Khon Kaen, on Monday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: A man police described as a "major drug dealer" has been caught in Nam Phong district with 192,000 methamphetamine pills and 3 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine in his possession.

At a press conference on Monday, Pol Col Anusak Sakdavacharanond, the district police chief, said Sukree Chuakhamhod, 25, of Mukdahan's Dong Luang district, had long been sought  by police.

On Friday, following a tip-off, police deployed around a sugarcane farm east of Ban Nakhu in tambon Nong Kung, where Mr Sukree was reported to have frequently showed up.

Later that day Mr Sukree arrived on a motorcycle and walked into the farm. He was arrested,  and found to have 84,000 meth pills and 3,000 grammes of crystal meth, or ice, with him.

After questioning him, police found another 108,000 meth pills hidden at the farm. 


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Line app service down briefly

Line app services were down for 15 minutes on Monday due to the problem of servers in Japan, its office in Thailand said.

14:14
Thailand

'Major drug dealer' caught in Khon Kaen

KHON KAEN: A man police described as a "major drug dealer" has been caught in Nam Phong district with 192,000 methamphetamine pills and 3 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine in his possession.

14:11
Business

Singapore Airlines seeks liquidity after record loss

Singapore Airlines Ltd plans to raise more liquidity after posting its biggest quarterly loss on record as the coronavirus decimated travel demand and charges from fuel hedging and fleet impairment weighed on its bottom line.

13:20