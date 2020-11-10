Residents oppose Mor Chit bus terminal relocation

Residents hold banners opposing a plan to relocate Mor Chit bus terminal to its original location and expropriate land. (Photo by Supoj Wancharoen)

A group of residents living in a community behind the old Mor Chit bus terminal in Bangkok have submitted a letter to the Transport Ministry opposing a land expropriation order and a reported plan -- denied by the Ministry -- to relocate the bus terminal back to the old site opposite Chatuchak Market.

Ms Wininorn Preechapinitkul, representative of the group, on Tuesday handed the letter to Wirat Pimpanit, adviser to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob at the ministry.

The group also strongly opposed a land expropriation order to buy land plots from residents living in Chom Phon area of Chatuchak district to pave the way for construction of an elevated road.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued the order in August, seeking to buy back 35 land plots along a 530-metre stretch from Soi Phahonyothin 18/1 to Soi Vibhavadi 5. It said the Transport Ministry needed the land to develop transport infrastructure.

The residents believed that the issuing of the land expropriation order served the interest of private operators.

They also saw it as unnecessary and unsound to relocate the current bus terminal on Kamphaeng Phet Road behind Chatuchak Market back to the old location, which they said was congested.

Mr Wirat said that for the time being, there is no plan to relocate the Bangkok bus terminal, known as Mor Chit 2, to the original location, as the current location is easier for travellers to reach and has caused no additional burden. Besides, the current terminal was connected with other transportation systems around Bang Sue Grand Station, the advisor to the transport minister said.

State-run Transport Co is in the process of seeking an extension of land use of the Mor Chit 2 bus terminal from the State Railway of Thailand, he said.

The ministry would invite concerned agencies such as the Transport and Traffic Policy Plan Office, the Land Transport Department, Transport Co, the Treasury Department, the BMA and representatives of residents to a meeting to reach agreement on the matter.

He insisted the ministry would handle all procedures in a transparent manner with the emphasis on benefits for people and the nation.