Hungarian diplomat infected after lunch with minister
Thailand
General

Hungarian diplomat infected after lunch with minister

published : 10 Nov 2020 at 20:15

writer: Online Reporters

Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn, director of the Division of Communicable Diseases, talks about the timeline of the infected Hungarian diplomat during a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon. (Image taken from the Department of Disease Control's Facebook live)
A Hungarian diplomat has been infected with Covid-19 after sharing a car and having lunch with the Hungarian foreign and trade minister who tested positive on arrival in Bangkok.

The director of the Division of Communicable Diseases, Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn presented a timeline of the Hungarian diplomat, 53, who got infected with the coronavirus disease, during a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

On Nov 3, the diplomat went to pick up the minister and they were in the same car. He took the minister to the alternative state quarantine facility at Anantara Siam Hotel and they had lunch for about 30 minutes.

On Nov 4, a lab test showed the minister was infected. On the same day, people who had been in contact with him were asked to be quarantined, including the diplomat. The minister left for Hungary by private plane.

On Nov 5-8, the diplomat took leave and self-isolated at home. On Nov 8, Cambodia found an official in the security detail of the Hungarian minister got infected with Covid-19.

On Nov 9, the diplomat tested positive and received treatment at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute. He did not show symptoms. Seventeen people who had been in close contact with him tested negative.

Dr Sophon said the diplomat had been in Thailand for about two years so his case was treated as a local infection. Others who were in contact with him were under observation and none of them had shown symptoms. All, except the diplomat, tested negative on the first tests.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Tuesday reported four new cases of coronavirus disease — three quarantined arrials and the Hungarian diplomat.

