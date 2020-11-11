Autopsy on soldier points to suicide

The result of an autopsy on the 22-year-old private found hanged at a military camp in Roi Et on Friday has showed no signs he suffered a beating, while results of other tests will be known in six to eight weeks, according to the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS).

Songsak: No sign of beating

The body of Pitchawat Wiangnont was sent to the Justice Ministry's CIFS for an autopsy on Nov 8, because the family was not convinced that he committed suicide. He died just one day after he returned to camp after spending a week at home on leave.

Pol Col Songsak Raksaksakul, director of the CIFS, said on Tuesday no suspicious injuries such as bruising were found on his body, while marks to his throat led the doctors to conclude that compression to the neck due to hanging was the cause of death.

The procedure was observed by the soldier's mother, Nukrai Bunwiset, and close relatives. His body was later taken by the family on Tuesday for funeral rites, according to the CIFS director.

Pol Col Songsak said Pitchawat's body was well-preserved when it arrived and the institute was contacted by police to perform the autopsy.

"The private's mother and relatives closely observed the procedure. The doctors examined the body to answer their questions, such as those relating to what the mother said was bruising on his back incurred from being beaten up," he said.

Pol Col Songsak said the forensic examination was not yet completed as the results of pathology tests would be ready in six or eight weeks.

He said the autopsy could not be used to conclude if foul play was involved in the solider's death as some might suspect, and noted that it was the police's job to investigate. He said the CIFS is ready to give justice to all parties concerned. On Monday, army chief Narongphan Jittkaewtae pledged to investigate Pitchawat's death.