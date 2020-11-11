PTT pays millions to victims of tragic blast

SAMUT PRAKAN: The operator of the natural gas pipeline that exploded in Samut Prakan in October killing three people and injuring dozens of others, has paid compensation to all the victims.

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, president and CEO of oil and gas giant PTT, met victims and relatives of the dead on Monday to make the payouts.

The event was witnessed by Samut Prakan governor, Wanchai Kongkasem.

The explosion near Bang Bo district killed three people and severely injured 10. A further 21 were hospitalised and 43 others were slightly hurt.

The PTT has paid five million baht each to families of the deceased, 500,000 baht to the severely injured, 200,000 baht to the hospitalised and 50,000 baht to those with slight injuries.

Mr Auttapol said the victims would still be eligible to receive a separate insurance payout.