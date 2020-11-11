Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
PTT pays millions to victims of tragic blast
Thailand
General

PTT pays millions to victims of tragic blast

published : 11 Nov 2020 at 07:33

newspaper section: News

SAMUT PRAKAN: The operator of the natural gas pipeline that exploded in Samut Prakan in October killing three people and injuring dozens of others, has paid compensation to all the victims.

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, president and CEO of oil and gas giant PTT, met victims and relatives of the dead on Monday to make the payouts.

The event was witnessed by Samut Prakan governor, Wanchai Kongkasem.

The explosion near Bang Bo district killed three people and severely injured 10. A further 21 were hospitalised and 43 others were slightly hurt.

The PTT has paid five million baht each to families of the deceased, 500,000 baht to the severely injured, 200,000 baht to the hospitalised and 50,000 baht to those with slight injuries.

Mr Auttapol said the victims would still be eligible to receive a separate insurance payout.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Safe reopening key to hotels' recovery

Reducing the mandatory quarantine period and reopening the border safely and slowly are the keys to tourism recovery for all stakeholders as domestic demand alone is not sufficient for survival, according to Minor Hotels.

07:11
Business

Gold prices dip, stocks soar

Gold prices plunged as stocks soared based on news that US-based pharmaceutical company Pfizer had a 90% effective Covid-19 vaccine trial.

06:33
Thailand

Oh buoy: Pattaya eyes safety

CHON BURI: The Pattaya Marine Office is laying chains of buoys in Pattaya Bay to clearly differentiate areas for water traffic and other activities.

06:11