Retired officer found dead in canal

Members of the dead man's family, with police and rescue volunteers, at the canal where Lt Col Preecha Thamprakit's body was found on Wednesday morning, in Muang district of Ratchaburi province. (Photo: Saichol Srinuanchan)

RATCHABURI: A retired military officer was found dead in an irrigation canal in Muang district on Wednesday morning, a day after he was reported missing, police said.

Pol Capt Pipat Paenghom, a Muang duty officer, said villagers reported findng a body in a canal at Moo 2 village in tambon Hin Kong about 7am. Police, medical staff from Ratchaburi Hospital and rescue workers were sent to the scene.

The dead man was floating face down in the water, wearing a white jacket with a blue stripe and black trousers, with only one canvas shoe.

He was later identified as Lt Col Preecha Thamprakit, 69, a retired military officer, from tambon Hin Kong in Muang district.

Siriwan Thamprakit, his daughter, said her father was healthy and loved to exercise. He usually left home in the afternoon on a motorcycle to exercise before returning home with food for dinner. But, on Monday afternoon, he did not return.

After trying unsuccessfully to find him, on Tuesday she notified police that her father was missing.

On Wednesday morning she received a phone call, advising that a man was found dead in a canal. She rushed to the scene, and saw it was her father. However, his motorcycle was still missing, Ms Siriwan said.

Divers were searching the area for the motorcycle.

Police were investigating the cause of death.