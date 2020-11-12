Eight illegal migrants, one Thai caught

Section
published : 12 Nov 2020 at 19:32

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Eight illegal migrants have been arrested separately in Bangkok as part of a crackdown operation to prevent illegal immigration and control the spread of the coronavirus.

Immigration police had been deployed to arrest illegal migrants between Nov 2 and 11 in areas under the jurisdiction of the Immigration Bureau subdivision 1.

A total of eight illegal migrants and one Thai had been arrested, Pol Col Pakkhapong Sai-ubon, deputy spokesman to the Immigration Bureau and spokesman to the division 1, said on Thursday.

Four of them were from Laos, two from Myanmar and one each from Nigeria and Cambodia. All of them were charged with illegal entry and three also faced charges of overstaying. The Cambodian national faced an addtional charge of working without a permit.

The Thai man, identified only as Pakorn, has been charged with providing a shelter for illegal migrants and failing to notify officials, said Pol Col Pakkhapong.

Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduan, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, has ordered all immigration units to arrest migrants who sneaked into the country illegally via natural passes to escape health screening tests as part of measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 disease, said Pol Col Pakkhapong.

