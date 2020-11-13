Station closures for opening of Blue Line extension by King

MRT passengers use the Blue Line at Tha Phra interchange. (Photo: Watcharawit Phudork)

Two MRT stations will be closed from 6am on Saturday, and part of the route later in the day, for the official opening of the new extension of the Blue LIne by His Majesty the King.

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc, the operator, said Sam Yot and Sanam Chai stations will be shut from 6am, and the line between Sam Yot and the terminal station at Lak Song, will be closed from 4pm.

The two stations and the closed section will be reopened after the ceremony the announcement said, but did not give a time.

His Majesty, in company with Her Majesty the Queen, will officially open the new Blue Line extension, at Sanam Chai station at 5pm.