Thailand, Australia step up security ties

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, logged-in to the virtual Asean and related summits hosted by Vietnam, at Government House. (Photo supplied)

MELBOURNE: Australia and Thailand have agreed to strenghthen ties, stepping up cooperation on defence and crime-fighting and looking to increase trade, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

Mr Morrison and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha agreed to step up the two countries' relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

"In view of the evolving strategic shifts in the region, through this Strategic Partnership we will enhance cooperation in key areas, including defence and security, cyber affairs, anti-money laundering and combating transnational crime," Mr Morrison said.

The announcement came ahead of a virtual Asean-East Asia Summit and a virtual Asean-Australia summit this weekend.

Thailand is one of Australia's top 10 trading partners.

"Our trading relationship will grow even more important as both countries recover from the Covid-19 pandemic," Mr Morrison said.