Internal inquiry to look at '2nd suicide'

The photo of private Rachata Senasanit, 21, stands in front of his coffin in Khon Kaen province. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)

The army chief has ordered an internal investigation into the death of a soldier who was found hanged in a shed at a military base in Khon Kaen.

Private Rachata Senasanit, 21, was found dead on Nov 1. His father, Surachai Senasanit, 43, has filed a petition seeking a police investigation into the case.

Mr Surachai told the media in Khon Kaen that he learned from a hospital's forensic science department that his son's arm seemed to have been pierced by sharp objects, leading him to believe that his son may not have committed suicide as initially thought.

An autopsy was carried out at the Srinagarind Hospital. The result of the examination has not yet been revealed.

Lt Gen Santipong Thampiya, spokesman for the army, told a press conference in Bangkok on Friday that Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae, chief of the Royal Thai Army, had already ordered a probe into the victim's division chief and other officers at the same base.

After the soldier was found dead, the military informed relevant agencies while police officers under the Interior Ministry, doctors and officer at the Khon Kaen base looked into the private's death, he said.

However, their investigation found no evidence of assault and concluded that it was suicide.

Lt Gen Santipong said the internal investigation will be conducted by a committee of high-level army investigators, adding that it will find out what really happened.

Pol Col Preecha Kengsarikit, superintendent of Khon Kaen police, said the police probe is still ongoing and officers are investigating those who came into contact with Pvt Rachata before he died.

Anusorn Iamsa-ard, Pheu Thai Party deputy leader, told the media that three soldiers have died recently.

He said his party has proposed for the creation of a House committee to look into the Thai army next week.

Another soldier was Pvt Pitchawat Wiangnont, who was found dead in a bathroom at the 27th Military Circle in Roi Et on Nov 6. The army claims he also hanged himself.

The other was Sataporn Piadpad, who died while being detained in a cell at the 36th Military Circle in Phetchabun.