Thailand logs 8 new Covid imports Sunday

FILE PHOTO: Soldiers wearing face masks and shields wait for people to enter Thailand in the Ministry of Transport at the border crossing over the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot, Tak province, Oct 29, 2020. (AFP)

Thailand on Sunday recorded eight new imported cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 3,874. No new deaths were reported.

The new cases were four Thai nationals, three Indians and one Egyptian, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said.

A Thai returnee from Belgium who arrived on Oct 31 tested positive for the virus on her second test on Thursday. A Thai woman who flew back to the country from the United Arab Emirates on Nov 1 was confirmed to be Covid-positive on her second test on Friday, although she was asymptomatic.

A third Thai woman arrived from Egypt via Dubai on Nov 5 and was found to have contracted Covid-19 on Tuesday. The final Thai case was a woman who arrived from Switzerland on Nov 8 and tested positive on Friday while showing no symptoms.

Three Indians, two men and one woman, flew into Thailand on Nov 7 and tested positive on Thursday. They were not from the same family, the centre said.

The final foreign case was an Egyptian man from Egypt who arrived via Dubai on Nov 5. He tested positive on Tuesday without showing symptoms.



