'Slip of the tongue' lands unhappy airline passenger in trouble

Mike Wims, seated centre, in the Phuket airport security office for questioning by police. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A disgruntled passenger was arrested after he was heard saying "I think this airline should be bombed" as he was boarding a plane at Phuket international airport on Monday.

The incident ocurred about 12.10pm as Mike Wims, 26, a Thai man from Ayutthaya, was boarding Thai Vietjet Flight VZ305 to Suvarnabhumi through Gate 4 on the 2nd floor of the domestic passenger terminal.

Airline employee Jitpisut Prom-in was checking his boardingpass. As she was handing it back to him Mr Mike allegedly muttered, "I think this airline should be bombed."

Ms Jitpisut was frightened by the comment and asked her colleague Wallapa Bamroongrak to inform the airline's chief of staff and airport security.

Mr Mike was subsequently detained by airport security and charged with making a false remark which may cause panic a violation of Section 22 of the Air Transport Act.

Mr Mike admitted he had made a "slip of the tongue out" of anger.

Although he did not say what made him angry, it was believed he was frustrated by a flight delay.