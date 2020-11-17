Thailand adds 3 foreign arrivals to Covid caseload Tuesday

An employee wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) talks to an arriving international flight passenger about her hotel transfer for the compulsory 14-day Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ), to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)

The government on Tuesday recorded three new cases of the novel coronavirus, all foreigners who recently flew into Thailand from overseas, raising the accumulated total to 3,878. No new deaths were reported.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said one of the new cases is an Indian man, 20, who worked as a crew member on a cargo ship. He arrived on Nov 8 after sailing from the Philippines, and tested positive for the disease on day 3 after arrival. He was admitted to Laem Chabang Hospital.

The other two cases are male British nationals who arrived via connecting flights from Dubai.

One of the men, aged 51, arrived on Nov 9 and tested positive on day 5. The other man, a 70-year-old, flew into Thailand on Nov 15 and tested positive on arrival. Both were admitted to private hospitals.

All three new cases were asymptomatic.

Of the 3,878 total cases, 3,724 have recovered -- including three discharged over the past 24 hours -- and 94 were being treated in hospitals.

The death toll remained at 60.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 483,385 over the past 24 hours to 55.32 million, while the worldwide death toll was up by 7,150 to 1.33 million. The United States had the most cases at 11.52 million, up 149,283.