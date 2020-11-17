Section
Special navy unit formed to handle protest
Thailand
General

published : 17 Nov 2020 at 12:22

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Parliament began a two-day debate on charter amendment bills on Tuesday, as work continued on the construction of the long-delayed new complex. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
The Royal Thai Navy has formed a special unit to transport and provide security for VIPs travelling on the water in anticipation of protests by anti-government demonstrators during the two-day parliamentary debate on charter amendment bills that began on Tuesday.

Navy chief Adm Chartchai Sriworakhan had approved the special unit, an informed source said.

About 20 vessels from the Naval Transportation Department had been prepared for use, the source said. Three would be used to carry important people. The others were for patrolling and special operations riverine (SOR-R) craft to handle any attempt to block traffic on the waterways.

The navy’s move came after protesters vowed to surround the riverside parliament building, on land and water, to pressure legislaors to pass a charter amendment bill sponsored by the civil group Internet Law Reform Dialogue (iLaw).

On Saturday, pro-democracy demonstrators demanded that parliament pass the iLaw charter amendment bill, which they said was the voice of the people.

Provincial Police Region 8 officers inspect security measures around parliament on Monday as rolled wire barricades and police vehicles were positioned along routes to parliament. Pro-democracy demonstrators started gathering in the area on Tuesday, as the parliament began debating constitutional amendment bills. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)


