Helicopter carrying deputy governor lands in flames
Thailand
General

Helicopter carrying deputy governor lands in flames

published : 17 Nov 2020 at 17:37

writer: Phanumet Tanraksa

Smoke pours from the burning helicopter after it made an emergency landing in a school field in Mae Chaem district, Chiang Mai province, after developing engine trouble on Tuesday afternoon. The 11 people on board, including Chiang Mai deputy governor Samroeng Chaisen, escaped unhurt. (Photo: Phamumet Tanraksa)
CHIANG MAI: A helicopter with 11 people onboard, including the deputy provincial governor, burst into flames as it made an emergency landing in a school field in Mae Chaem district on Tuesday afternoon. Nobody was hurt.

The field was at Ban Khun Mae Yod School in tambon Mae Suek, an area adjoining Mae Hong Son's Khun Yuam district.

Initial reports said the helicopter had developed engine trouble. A fire broke out in the engine housing as it landed. and was fanned by a strong wind.

Smoke billowed from the craft as deputy governor Samroeng Chaisen and the 10 other people on board, including crew, fled to safety.

Mr Samroeng was on an official trip to Mae Chaem district.

The time of the incident, full extent of the damage and other details were not immediately available.

Boonlue Thamtharanurak, the Mae Chaem district chief, medical staff and other officials were en route to the school where the helicopter landed.  

