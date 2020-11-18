Taxi airport passengers face new luggage charges

The cost of travelling to and from Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports has gone up again, with taxis now levying new charges on luggage. (File photo Bangkok Post)

Taxi passengers travelling to and from Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports are now subject to a luggage charge, according to an announcement published on the website of the Royal Gazette on Monday.

An order signed by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Oct 28, and which became effective on Nov 17, permits taxi drivers to charge passengers between 20 baht and 100 baht extra for luggage.

Wheelchairs and other mobility aids such as canes are not considered luggage, nor are small bags such as small backpacks, laptop bags or small carry-on bags.

According to the announcement, taxi drivers and passengers have to reach an agreement on the charge.

Each case or bag more than 58cm (26 inches) in length or width is subject to an extra charge of 20 baht, the announcement said.

In the event a passenger has more than three smaller bags an extra charge of 20 baht per will apply to each bag over that amount.

Large pieces of luggage such as golf bags, bicycles, surfboards and musical equipment that are over 127cm (50 inches) in width or length are subject to a 100 baht charge per piece.

Pieces of luggage fastened together are counted as one piece and subject to a 100-baht charge.