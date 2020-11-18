New travel deals target foreigners residing in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), hotels and airlines are offering special “Expat Travel Bonus” deals to foreign residents in the latest bid to stimulate domestic tourism during the pandemic.

All foreigners and their families residing in Thailand are eligible, the announcement said.

They will to receive a 1,000 Baht discount per night booked at any of over 300 participating hotels in destinations across the Kingdom. The more nights they stay, the higher discount value they receive, the promotion announcement said.

It applies to stays at participating hotels listed with the Thai Hotels Association (THA) and travel on Bangkok Airways, AirAsia and Nok Air.

Expats can chose a hotel they would like to visit from the list of participating hotels, all of which are licensed and certified THA members.

Expats then contact the hotel directly and present their passport when booking as proof of expat status to receive the 1,000 Baht discount on every room night booked. The promotion is valid on stays until Dec 31, the announcement said.

Up to 50% is offered off airfares and packages for all domestic flights and discount coupons per room per night starting at 900 baht are provided for direct booking with participating hotels and airlines. (continues below)

The promotion advertisement.

"With very limited travel from overseas, Thai hotels need all the support they can get, so there’s never been a better time for expats to help out and enjoy a great value vacation at the same time," Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, President of the Thai Hotels Association, said. “I am happy that the association can be a part of this campaign.

"In Thailand, the expat market has great potential, so we hope this campaign will encourage more expats to explore Thailand and show support for our hospitality industry," said Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT deputy Governor for international marketing Asia and South Pacific.

Find participating hotels and airlines at https://bit.ly/38yfGoX

Limited redemptions are available throughout the campaign period. All redemptions are based on first come first serve basis, the announcement said.