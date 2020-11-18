Section
No arrests yet in 11.5 tonnes ketamine bust
Thailand
No arrests yet in 11.5 tonnes ketamine bust

published : 18 Nov 2020 at 17:37

writer: King-oua Laohong

Drug suppression officers are still looking for a Thai man who rented a warehouse in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao province, where 11.5 tonnes of ketamine were seized on Nov 12, Office of Narcotic Control Board (ONCB) secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkol said on Wednesday.

Mr Wichai said the man entered a contract in July to rent the warehouse in tambon Tha Kham to store furniture at 70,000 baht per month. The warehouse was in fact used to store the drug.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was a tribesman who had obtained Thai citizenship and llived in a northern border province. He was believed to be in hiding somewhere in the country, the senior drug officer said.

The ONCB had asked commercial banks to check the man's bank accounts and financial transaction routes, he added. The ONCB was still waiting for documents from the banks.

Without naming the country, Mr Wichai said on Nov 16 narcotic suppression officials from the country of origin came to see Thai officials for consultations. They said a Chinese man arrested in their country had contacted the Thai man who rented the warehouse to store the ketamine.

They also learned that the drug was smuggled into Thailand via the Golden Triangle.

The owner of the warehouse had contacted authorities, denied involvement in the illicit operation and showed willingness to allow authorities to examine personal financial transactions, Mr Wichai said. He did not identify the warehouse owner, who was earlier reported to be a woman.

So far, no connections had been found between the owner and any drug smuggling rings in the country, he added.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said the seized ketamaine had a market value of 28.7 billion baht. 

