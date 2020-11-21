Aksa Road chosen for Sunday rally

An image of Aksa Road and Democracy Monument is used to promote Sunday’s rally. (from Parit Chiwarak Facebook Page)

Pro-democracy protesters plan to head for Bangkok’s western suburbs on Sunday, announcing their intention to stage a rally in Thawi Watthana district.

Protest leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak posted a Facebook message on Saturday urging demonstrators to gather on Aksa Road starting from 4pm.

Sunday’s rally is an unexpected addition to the schedule of the protesters, who announced earlier this week that their next major gathering would take place on Wednesday at the Crown Property Bureau on Phitsanulok Road.

Aksa Road, also known as Utthayan Road, is one of the most scenic avenues in the city and is also the location of Thawi Watthana Palace.

“Muster democratic forces on Aksa Road, starting 4pm onward,” wrote the outspoken student activist who faces multiple charges, including sedition related to his role in anti-government rallies.

The message was accompanied by an image that juxtaposed an overview of Aksa Road with Democracy Monument. “November 22 on Aksa Road, rally stage, exhibition, festival fair at 4pm onward,” it said.



