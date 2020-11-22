Section
Car skids off road, 2 killed, 1 injured
published : 22 Nov 2020 at 09:22

writer: Chaiwat Satyaem

A police officer examines the car which skidded off a road in Ban Lat district, Phetchaburi province, and went up in flames early Sunday. Two men were killed and one injured in the accident. (Photo by Chaiwat Satyaem)
PHETCHABURI: Two men were killed and another man injured when a car they were travelling in skidded off a local road and went up in flames in Ban Lat district of this central province west of Bangkok early Sunday, police said.

Pol Lt Jetpat Thongngamtrakul, a Ban Lat police investigator, said the accident occurred at about 1am at a curve on Ban Song-Nong Krachet road in tambon Nong Krachet.

Police rushed to the scene to investigate and found the car, a Phetchaburi-registered white Honda, burning on the road side. The fire was put out by firemen from Nong Krachet tambon administration organisation.

Two men were found dead in the car. Another man was thrown out of the car by the impact and injured. He was admitted to Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Phetchaburi town.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of accident.

