Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Local leader slain in South
Thailand
General

Local leader slain in South

published : 25 Nov 2020 at 11:19

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

The road through Moo 3 village in tambon Khao Tum, Sai Buri district, Pattani, where an assistant village chief was shot dead on Tuesday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
The road through Moo 3 village in tambon Khao Tum, Sai Buri district, Pattani, where an assistant village chief was shot dead on Tuesday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: An assistant village headman was killed by gunmen in Yarang district on Tuesday night, police said.

Aliya Baheni, an assistant chief of Ban Sarong, was attacked on a road near Moo 3 village in tambon Khao Tum about 9.10pm by men using military-grade weapons, police said.

Aliya was riddled with bullets and left dead on the road. 

Police and solldiers called to the scene found 15 spent cartridges from automatic firearms scattered nearby.

Police were investigating. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Abuse of power

Former Thai Airways International chairman Wallop Bhukkanasut sentenced to two years in jail without suspension for ordering staff not to charge him for 300kg of excess baggage in 2009.

15:27
World

Australia cancels citizenship of terrorist Muslim cleric

SYDNEY: Australia has cancelled the citizenship of an Algerian-born Muslim cleric who was convicted of leading a terrorist cell that planned to bomb a football match in Melbourne in 2005, Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton said on Wednesday.

15:15
World

German vials in spotlight as Covid-19 vaccine nears

MAINZ, Germany: As expectations grow that the first Covid-19 jabs will be administered in a matter of weeks, German glassmaker Schott is quietly doing what it has been for months: churning out vials that will hold the vaccine.

14:45