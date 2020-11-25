Local leader slain in South
published : 25 Nov 2020 at 11:19
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
PATTANI: An assistant village headman was killed by gunmen in Yarang district on Tuesday night, police said.
Aliya Baheni, an assistant chief of Ban Sarong, was attacked on a road near Moo 3 village in tambon Khao Tum about 9.10pm by men using military-grade weapons, police said.
Aliya was riddled with bullets and left dead on the road.
Police and solldiers called to the scene found 15 spent cartridges from automatic firearms scattered nearby.
Police were investigating.