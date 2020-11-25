Local leader slain in South

The road through Moo 3 village in tambon Khao Tum, Sai Buri district, Pattani, where an assistant village chief was shot dead on Tuesday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: An assistant village headman was killed by gunmen in Yarang district on Tuesday night, police said.

Aliya Baheni, an assistant chief of Ban Sarong, was attacked on a road near Moo 3 village in tambon Khao Tum about 9.10pm by men using military-grade weapons, police said.

Aliya was riddled with bullets and left dead on the road.

Police and solldiers called to the scene found 15 spent cartridges from automatic firearms scattered nearby.

Police were investigating.