Ban on online alcohol sales to start before New Year festival

The ban on online sales of alcoholic drinks will start on Dec 7.

The Royal Gazette published an announcement on Sept 8 from the PM's Office prohibiting the sale of alcoholic drinks via electronic channels. The ban will come into force 90 days after the announcement.

The ban will include direct selling, attempts to persuade and introduce alcoholic products online, but it will not include electronic payments, meaning e-wallets can still be used to purchase alcoholic beverages at retail stores.

Violators will be subject to up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

According to the law, the sale of alcoholic drinks is prohibited to people under 20 and those who are already intoxicated.

The national committee on alcoholic drinks held a meeting on Friday chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

He said the committee considered drafting guidelines to be launched when the ban becomes effective.

The committee is also preparing a road safety campaign with the slogan "Drink don't drive, drive don't drink" ahead of the New Year festival.