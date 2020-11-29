Songkhla floods have locals on the hop

SONGKHLA: Floods have taken a heavy toll on Rattaphum, a district believed to have suffered its worst inundation in a decade, forcing the evacuation of many families.

The epicentre of the floods covers Moo 1 and Moo 3 villages of tambon Kamphaeng Phet which have been flooded by the overflowing Khlong Phum, according to local authorities.

The canal burst its banks after it received a large volume of runoff from the Ban Tad mountain range in tambon Khao Phra. The water immediately submerged Yontarakarn Road in the district.

A 300-metre stretch of the road was rendered impassable.

Many neighbourhoods and shops moved their belongings to higher ground. The worst-affected area was an entrance to the Wat Huai Lad where the water rose to almost a metre. Residents struggled as they waded in waist-deep water to offer alms to monks at the temple.

Siripen Khampet, a resident of Moo 3 village, said the flood struck on Friday evening. "I couldn't sleep all night. I kept my eyes on the surging water level," she said.

The water came so quickly she did not have time to prepare, Ms Siripen said.

The tambon Kamphaeng Phet municipal office and local agencies have sent officials to hand out relief and other assistance in flooded communities.

Apart from the Rattaphum, six other districts in Songkhla are also battered by floods. They are Sadao, Hat Yai, Na Mom, Khuan Niang, Singha Nakhon and Chana.

The persistent heavy rain has triggered the sudden floods in many areas which faced problems draining the excess water. However, the water levels had begun to stabilise on Saturday.

In Trang, the Ban Tad mountain range also unleashed runoff that contributed to widespread flooding in Ratsada. About 100 families mostly living on the river banks required immediate assistance while a survey was underway to assess damage to farmland.

Several roads were under 20cm-50cm of water although the situation was expected to improve if no rainfall came, according to the provincial authorities.

The provincial governor has also ordered the Ban Tad wildlife protection zone office to close six waterfalls in the mountain range where water in creeks was murky and rose to a dangerous level.