Cop shoots ex-wife, kills 2 others in restaurant shooting

Angry relatives of the woman shot dead by a policeman in a local restaurant, at Non Suwan police station in Non Suwan district of Buri Ram on Sunday night. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: A 44-year-old policeman stormed into a restaurant and opened fire with a handgun, severely wounding his ex-wife and killing a married couple, in Non Suwan district on Sunday night.

Pol Capt Somchit Chumsena, deputy chief investigator of Non Suwan police station, said the shooting occurred about 8pm at the Kin Khao Ban Phuan restaurant in tambon Non Suwan.

According to witness accounts, the shooter was Pol Sr Sgt-Maj Aram Sangchai, 44, of Non Suwan police station.

He allegedly shot his ex-wife, Nucharin Kaewchaturat, and Jaran Sukwong, 42, and his wife Somkid, 37.

The three victims were admitted to Non Suwan Hospital, where Jaran and Somkid were pronounced dead. Ms Nucharin was referred to Buri Ram Hospital in a serious condition.

Pol Capt Somchit said Pol Sr Sgt-Maj Aram and Ms Nucharin had divorced but they still lived in the same house because they had two children.

Pol Sr Sgt-Maj Aram had just returned from Bangkok, where he had deployed with a unit policing an anti-government demonstration on Nov 27.

After the shooting, Pol Sr Sgt-Maj Aram waited at the restaurant and surrendered when police arrived.

He was charged with premeditated murder. The investigation was continuing.