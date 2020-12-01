Mother-to-child HIV transmission rate falls to 1.3%

The HIV transmission rate from mother to child during pregnancy this year has fallen to 1.3% of infected mums, the Department of Health (DoH) said on Monday.

Speaking ahead of World Aids Day on Tuesday, acting DoH director-general, Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, said the department's Perinatal HIV Intervention Monitoring System (PHIMS) had recorded a 1.3% mother-to-child transmission rate, down from 1.9% in 2015.

He said the department has a goal to reduce the rate to 1%.

Dr Suwannachai told a press conference that a reduction in the mother-to-child transmission rate is a national public health achievement.

He said the department has provided counselling to up to 60% of couples in the kingdom so can they check for HIV infection before having a child.

"If pregnant women are found to be HIV-positive, they will be treated with Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy (HAART) to prevent transmission to the foetus during pregnancy," Dr Suwannachai said.

He said new babies born to HIV-positive mothers will be given antiretroviral drugs for protection and infant milk to avoid breastfeeding. After that, the babies will be regularly examined for signs of the virus.

Dr Suwannachai noted that the fall in the transmission rate was made possible due to community participation.

He said communities play an important role in promoting the health of infants, adding pregnant women should have antenatal care before the end of their first trimester (12 weeks).

World Aids Day today brings people from around the world to raise awareness about the disease and demonstrate international solidarity in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The day is an opportunity for the public to join hands with the private sector to encourage progress in HIV/Aids prevention, treatment and care around the world.