Govt approves 120kph speed limit
Thailand
General

Govt approves 120kph speed limit

published : 2 Dec 2020 at 07:20

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a higher speed limit of up to 120 kilometres per hour on national and rural highways.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the cabinet yesterday approved in principle a draft regulation on speed limits on highways as proposed by the Transport Ministry.

The regulation is applicable to highways with at least two lanes running in the same direction and traffic islands with barriers. The roads also must not have a ground-level U-turn slot.

The new speed limits are expected to improve traffic flow, she said.

The speed limit for trucks weighing over 2,200kg and buses with more than 15 passengers is 90kph, while buses with 7-15 passengers are allowed to go up to 100kph.

Smaller motorcycles will not be allowed to exceed 80kph, while those with 400cc engines and 35-kilowatt engines and above are limited to 100kph.

School buses must not exceed a speed limit of 80kph.

The speed limit for vehicles travelling in the furthest right lane is no less than 100kph.

