Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Tight border security against Covid-19 in lead up to New Year
Thailand
General

Tight border security against Covid-19 in lead up to New Year

published : 4 Dec 2020 at 16:04

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Razor wire fencing along the border in Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
Razor wire fencing along the border in Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Security has again been ordered tightened along the border with Myanmar to stop illegal border-crossers who may bring in Covid-19 in the lead up to the New Year.

Kanchanaburi governor Jirakiart Phumsawat said on Friday the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) recently met to discuss the illegal entry by 10 infected Thai workers returning from nearby Tachilek in Myanmar. 

The centre had drawn up additional prevention measures and the Interior Ministry told  provincial governors and communicable disease panels to strictly follow them from  Dec 1-31, to ensure people traveling to celebrate Christmas and the New Year would be safe from   coronavirus infection.

In Kanchanaburi, all local government agencies have been told to keep a watch out for  illegal migration, strictly inspect businesses and other activities where there is a risk  of being infected with Covid-19. This included  shopping malls, schools, restaurants,  entertainment venues, sports stadiums and tourist attractions, Mr Jirakiart said.

Local leaders and village health volunteers were asked to keep a watch out for people arriving in their communities, question them and ensure they follow proper procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, he said.  

Kanchanaburi governor Jirakiart Phumsawat has instructed local authorities to keep a close watch out for illegal migrants and other arrivals in their communities . (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Online liquor sales banned from Dec 7

A ban on online sales of alcoholic beverages takes effect on Monday, with violators liable to fines and prison terms.

17:14
World

Vietnam to wave quarantine for South Korea business travellers

SEOUL: Vietnam has agreed to allow some South Korean business people to travel between the two countries without having to complete mandatory 14-day anti-coronavirus quarantine, Seoul said on Friday.

16:50
Video

Myanmar monk saves snakes from the slaughter

Buddhist monk Wilatha runs a snake sanctuary at the Seikta Thukha Tet Oo monastery in Yangon, taking in pythons, cobras and vipers that would otherwise be destined for the black market. | Reuters

16:08