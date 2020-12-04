Tight border security against Covid-19 in lead up to New Year

Razor wire fencing along the border in Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Security has again been ordered tightened along the border with Myanmar to stop illegal border-crossers who may bring in Covid-19 in the lead up to the New Year.

Kanchanaburi governor Jirakiart Phumsawat said on Friday the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) recently met to discuss the illegal entry by 10 infected Thai workers returning from nearby Tachilek in Myanmar.

The centre had drawn up additional prevention measures and the Interior Ministry told provincial governors and communicable disease panels to strictly follow them from Dec 1-31, to ensure people traveling to celebrate Christmas and the New Year would be safe from coronavirus infection.

In Kanchanaburi, all local government agencies have been told to keep a watch out for illegal migration, strictly inspect businesses and other activities where there is a risk of being infected with Covid-19. This included shopping malls, schools, restaurants, entertainment venues, sports stadiums and tourist attractions, Mr Jirakiart said.

Local leaders and village health volunteers were asked to keep a watch out for people arriving in their communities, question them and ensure they follow proper procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, he said.