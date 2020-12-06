Police investigating Kanchanaburi tour raft house fire

One of two raft houses on the Kwai Noi River in Kanchanaburi's Sai Yok district is seen destroyed by fire. (Photo by Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Police are investigating a fire that broke out while two raft houses were taking 25 tourists on an excursion to the Kwae Noi River in Sai Yok National Park on Saturday, completely destroying one raft house. Nobody was hurt.

Pol Lt Col Channarong Thaisuwan, a Sai Yok police investigator, said the blaze occurred at about 2.10pm while the two raft houses -- tied together and with 25 tourists from Bangkok on board -- were being towed in the middle of river for the tourists to enjoy sightseeing and other activities.

Umaporn Suebyim, 51, the operator of the raft houses, said while the raft houses were about 500 metres from the Sai Yok Yai Waterfall a fire broke out on the first raft, which had a kitchen, and quickly engulfed the vessel.

Tourists on the first raft were evacuated to the second raft before all the tourists were safely brought ashore.

The first raft house was completely destroyed.

The damage was initially estimated at 800,000 baht, Ms Umaporn said.

Sai Yok and provincial forensic police, accompanied by Sai Yok National Park chief Somjate Chanthana, arrived at the scene at about noon on Sunday.

An investigation was underway to establish the cause of the fire.