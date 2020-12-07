9 returnees from Myanmar among 21 Covid cases Monday

FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) meet an arriving international flight passenger before her transfer to a hotel for the compulsory 14-day Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ), to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan on Nov 16, 2020. (AFP)

The government on Monday recorded 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including nine Thais who reentered the country from Myanmar, for an accumulated total of 4,107 since the outbreak began. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 60.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the new cases comprised 15 Thais and six foreigners.

The Thai returnees included nine people who had worked at 1G1-7 Hotel in Tachileik, Myanmar. Unlike previous returnees, however, they re-entered Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai through the official checkpoint and were tested immediately. Their test results on Friday were positive and all are being treated at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital in Muang district, according to Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director of the Communicable Diseases Division.

The other six Thais who tested positive for Covid-19 arrived in the country by air, four from the United Kingdom and two from Singapore.

The foreigners found to be infected with the novel coronavirus were two American citizens from the United States and one each from Estonia, India, Germany and the United Arab Emirates.